YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal Polls: TMC MLA Debashree Roy quits party after being denied poll ticket

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 15: Noted actor and two-time TMC MLA Debashree Roy on Monday quit the party after being denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections.

    The Raidighi legislator, in a letter to TMC state chief Subrata Bakshi, said she will no longer be associated with the party.

    Debashree Roy

    "Although, I don''t hold any post in the party, but I felt it is necessary to write this letter as I wanted to inform the leadership that I don''t want to be associated with the TMC anymore," she said.

    When asked about her future plans, Roy said she will concentrate on acting but is open to joining any other party if there is a "concrete proposal".

    Amit Shah’s chopper develops technical snag ahead of Bengal rally

    Roy was scheduled to join the BJP in 2019 but her plans got scuttled after TMC turncoat and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee and his friend Baisakhi Bandopadhyay opposed her induction into the saffron camp.

      Grammys 2021: Beyonce breaks record for most Grammy wins for a female artist | Oneindia News

      Incidentally, Chatterjee resigned from the BJP on Sunday after he was denied a poll ticket.

      More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

      Read more about:

      West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X