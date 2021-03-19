YouTube
    TMC leaders Mahua Moitra, Yashwant Sinha meet EC over 'free & fair polls' in Bengal

    Kolkata, Mar 19: Trinamool Congress parliamentary delegation comprising Saugata Roy, Yashwant Sinha, Md Nadimul Haque, Pratima Mondal, and Mahua Moitra met the Election Commission of India on Friday to discuss issues related to 'free and fair polling in West Bengal.

    TMC MP Mahua Moitra confirmed, "We met EC today and we raised 3 points - the rule under which they are proposing to put only central forces within 100 metres of a polling booth, only 5% of VVPAT checking as supposed to 100% and the incident involving CM on March 10."

    The state will witness a high-octane battle between the BJP, the TMC, and the Left-Congress alliance.

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

