I am with BJP, reports of my differences with leadership 'misleading': Mukul Roy

After stint in BJP, Mukul Roy is back in TMC

TMC leader Mukul Roy's 'Z' security cover withdrawn by MHA, order issued

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 17: The Centre has withdrawn the 'Z' security cover given to Trinamool Congress (TMC), Mukul Roy who earlier served as the BJP national vice-president before his departure from the party. He was provided with a 'Z' category security cover just ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal.

A day after rejoining TMC, Mukul Roy on Saturday had written to the Union Home Ministry seeking the withdrawal of his central security cover, according to the sources.

Last Month, in view of the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal and potential threats to their lives, the central government had provided a cover of central security forces to all the newly elected 77 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs.

West Bengal: How Senior BJP leaders reacted to Mukul Roy's 'Ghar Wapsi’

Roy, former BJP national vice president, and his son Subhranshu Roy joined the TMC in Kolkata on Friday in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

This came a month after the TMC secured a landslide victory in the state Assembly elections.mukul

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 12:18 [IST]