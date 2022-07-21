TMC holds Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata amid tight security

Fact Check: Was this cop in Kolkata killed by those protesting against Nupur Sharma

oi-Prakash KL

Kolkata, July 21: Lakhs of people gathered in Esplanade in central Kolkata for the mega Martyrs' day rally by the ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday. After two years, the event is being held amidst tight security.

The party supporters from different parts of the started arriving at the venue from as early as 4 am in trains, buses and private vehicles, PTI reported. At least 4,500 police personnel have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order during the day, the report adds.

TMC workers were seen arriving at the two terminal stations of Howrah and Sealdah in overcrowded local trains holding party flags, cutouts of Banerjee playing the traditional 'dhaaks' (double sided drums) and even blowing conches.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the party's mega Martyrs' Day rally will be against the Centre's "authoritarian rule".

West Bengal | TMC holds Martyr's Day Rally in Kolkata. A large number of supporters gather at Esplanade pic.twitter.com/3erXLdKPG2 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

The party is likely to announce at the rally its strategy for strengthening Opposition unity against BJP and its pan-India expansion plans.

"We are dedicating this rally to the martyrs and against the authoritarian rule of the Centre," Banerjee said after visiting the venue to see for herself the preparations.

TMC observes Martyrs' Day on July 21 every year to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing on a Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government in 1993 when Banerjee was the YC state president. She continues to observe the day even after forming the Trinamool Congress in 1998 and coming to power in West Bengal in 2011.