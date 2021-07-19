EVMs used in Nandigram, where Mamata Banerjee lost, should be preserved: Calcutta High Court

TMC delegation to meet Election Commission in Delhi today; To request for early bypolls in Bengal

TMC expansion: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s Shaheed Diwas speech to be telecast in many states

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, July 19: In a bid to expand its footprint across India, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to virtually televise Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Shahid Diwas address on July 21 across several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Assam and others.

According to TMC supremo's Shaheed Diwas speech will be live telecast in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Banaras. Besides UP, the speech will be telecast across 32 districts in Gujarat, Tripura, Delhi and Madurai and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Giant screens will be put up at specific locations in the respective areas where people can watch and listen to Mamata Banerjee's speech.

Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi amid fresh buzz over anti-BJP fronttmc

After securing a landslide victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021, Mamata Banerjee's nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced that the party will expand its base in other states to take on the BJP.

Addressing a press conference after his elevation, Abhishek said TMC will take the BJP head-on in every state where it gets to gain a foothold.

"We have received around one lakh emails from people across India thanking the TMC for defeating the BJP in assembly polls. We will take the BJP head-on in every state where the TMC builds its foundation," the TMC MP had said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 15:40 [IST]