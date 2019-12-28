TMC delegations reaches Mangaluru to give Rs 5 lakh exgratia to the kins of two killed in violence

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mangaluru, Dec 28: Ten days after the anti- Citizenship Amendment protest triggered huge violence in Mangaluru, Karnataka that claimed two lives the Trinamool Congress delegation on Saturday reached to hand over compensation two the bereaved families of the two who died in the violence.

The TMC delegations reached Mangaluru today, they will hand over Rs 5 lakh compensation each to the families of the two people who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 19.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa withdrew the exgratia amount of Rs 10 lakh each announced by him to the family of two people killed in the police firing during anti-CAA protests.

Two persons were killed in a police firing in Mangaluru on December 19 after the protest against the CAA turned violent.

The city was brought under curfew and mobile internet service was suspended following the protest violence.

Later, the curfew was relaxed in Mangaluru with the situation in the city peaceful after violent protests against the CAA 2019.