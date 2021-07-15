TMC delegation to meet Election Commission in Delhi today; To request for early bypolls in Bengal

TMC ghar wapsi: Will Rajib Banerjee be the next to ditch BJP?

New Delhi, July 15: In what comes as a recent development, a six-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to meet the officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) today in the national capital with a plea to hold the bypolls at the earliest in seven Assembly seats in West Bengal.

Taking to Twitter, TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien has confirmed that the delegation on its way to Delhi and it will meet the Election Commission at 4:30 pm today.

"Six member delegation of @AITCofficial MPs on our way to Delhi. Meeting the Election Commission of India, 4.30 pm today. Issue: announcement and conduct of bye-election to fill 7 vacancies in Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. Bring it on! (sic)," he tweeted.

Earlier, the ruling party in West Bengal expressed displeasure over the "delay" in holding elections to seven West Bengal assembly seats, crucial for Mamata Banerjee's uninterrupted continuance as the chief minister.

Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, a senior leader of the state's ruling party, also taunted the poll panel, wondering whether it was "waiting for a third COVID wave" to conduct the elections.

It can be seen that bypolls are to be held for five vacant seats, and fresh elections to two others where polling was countermanded following the death of candidates. The byelections are of critical importance to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee needs to get elected to the assembly by November 4 to continue as the chief minister.

"We will be meeting EC officials tomorrow (Thursday) in Delhi with the demand to hold pending elections and byelections to seven assembly segments. The assembly elections were held in eight phases when COVID was at an all-time high. But now the COVID situation has improved a lot," said Ray, TMC chief whip in the Rajya Sabha.

Story first published: Thursday, July 15, 2021, 8:27 [IST]