TMC condemns Mahua Moitra's 'Kaali' is "meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess" comment

New Delhi, July 5: The TMC on Tuesday condemned the comments made by its MP Mahua Moitra on Goddess 'Kaali' at an event.

It took Twitter to distance itself from her controversial comments. "The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments, [sic]" TMC tweeted.

Speaking at India Today Conclave East 2022, Moitra said that Kaali was a "meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess" for her. "There are some places where whiskey is offered to gods and in some other places it would be blasphemy," she said.

"When you go to Sikkim, you will see that they offer whiskey to Goddess Kaali. But if you go to Uttar Pradesh, and if you tell them that you offer whiskey to the goddess as 'prasad', they will call it blasphemy," Moitra added.

Responding to the controversy, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the TMC always insults Hindu religion and urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take action against Mahua Moitra like the way BJP acted on Nupur Sharma, who was recently in the centre of a storm for her comments on Prophet.

