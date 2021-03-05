TMC candidate list 2021: Emphasis likely to be more on women candidates

Its Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal; PM Modi likely to take a call

TMC candidate list 2021: Mamata to contest from Nandigram, to vacate Bhowanipore

Kolkata, Mar 05: West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee has said that she would be contesting from the Nandigram seat, which is the strong hold of former TMC leader, Suvendu Adhikari.

She also said that she will be vacating her own seat of Bhowanipore. The CM said that Sovandeb Chattopadhay will contest from Bhowanipore. She said that she would be going to Nandigram on March 9 to file her nomination. I will file the nomination at Haldia, she also said.

Mamata announced 291 candidates in Bengal's 294 seats for the election starting later this month. The remaining three seats in Darjeeling will be contested by the allies of the TMC.

The TMC has fielded 50 women, 42 Muslims, 79 Scheduled Caste and 17 schedule tribe candidates. No candidate above the age of 80 has been given a ticket.

Mamata said that the party has given poll tickets to eminent personalities from the field of arts. Sports, media and culture. 23 to 24 sitting MLAs have been dropped due to age and other reasons, she also said.

The TMC is fighting on the theme, 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chai' (Bengal wants its own daughter). n the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the TMC had fielded 40.5 women candidates. 17 of the 42 leaders fielded in the Lok Sabha polls were women.

Elections in Bengal will be held in eight phases on March 27, April 1, 6, 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29. Votes would be counted on May 2.