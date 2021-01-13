TMC accuses Sovan Chatterjee of ‘chit fund scam links’, demands arrest

YouTube
    Kolkata, Jan 13: West Bengal ruling party TMC's spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday demanded the arrest of former state minister who is now a BJP leader, Sovan Chatterjee for his alleged involvement with a chit fund company that allegedly "looted money from people".

    Sovan Chatterjee

    Ghosh showed an old photograph of Chatterjee with owners of the chit fund company in thr press, saying, "He must first give answers to what was his connection with the chit fund company I-core. He is clearly seen in this photograph attending a function with owners of this chit fund company. He had endorsed the firm. So he should be arrested for promoting this firm which looted money from the people."

    Ghosh further said he had written to the CBI and the Union Home Ministry in this regard nearly a month ago about the same.

    He also alleged that Chatterjee was also involved in Saradha chit fund scam. "He took a bribe of Rs 1 crore from Saradha chit fund company owner. He did this while sitting on the chair of citt mayor. He should go to jail for that," he added.

    However, Chatterjee, refused all allegations levelled against him by Ghosh. "These are baseless allegations. He (Kunal Ghosh) was the main culprit in chit fund scams. He brought the TMC down with his scheming tactics. He should first give clarification on the allegations labelled against him," said Chatterjee.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 12:15 [IST]
