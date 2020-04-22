Tired of sanitising your groceries? This ‘Corona Oven’ aims to disinfect everything in 10 minutes

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 22: At the time when the entire world is planning to contain the spread of COVID-19, ultraviolet light is getting a lot of attention when it comes to disinfecting.

That's because one segment of UV light is extremely effective when it comes to killing micro-organisms, including coronaviruses. UV light has been known to kill SARS-CoV-1, which is a cousin of SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19.

Now Bengaluru-based start-up called Log9 Materials has used this technology to develop what it calls a CoronaOven.

We are very pleased to announce that Log 9 has developed a proprietary device for completely neutralizing COVID-19 and... Posted by Log 9 Materials on Tuesday, 7 April 2020

It has invented a UV-C light oven called the Corona Oven that can be used to disinfect food items, PPE, masks etc.

CoronaOven is a lightweight, portable disinfection chamber which is about 20 litres in size - the same as a Microwave oven. It uses UV-light of 254-nanometre wavelength for 10 minutes to kill anything inside. You can place bananas, milk, masks, bread - just about anything and keep it for 10 minutes. There's a timer.

This 20-litre gadget comes in two models priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 13,999. The latter is portable and uses a lithium-ion battery.

Log9Materials has already listed the Corona Oven on the government's e-marketplace, and is in touch with the authorities to help supply it to hospitals.