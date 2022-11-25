YouTube
    Times Now Summit 2022: Where nation's great minds decide India's most comprehensive plan

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 23: Times Now Summit 2022, on its day two, gears up to welcome experts and country's greatest minds who come together to discuss India's most comprehensive action plan for maintaining and sprucing up the development pace that nation has witnessed despite several roadblocks in the recent times.

    At this landmark forum, strategists, policy makers, and influencers accountable for India's future come together to celebrate the achievements thus far, take stock and explore the direction that the nation will take in various aspects that would define and shape India's future.

    Times Now Summit 2022: Where Nations great minds decides Indias most comprehensive plan

    The Times Now Summit 2022, in its third edition, leads with the theme 'India: Vibrant Democracy'. Earlier editions of the Summit were graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, as well as influential minds like Peter Zeihan, K Sivan and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar amongst others.

    Watch Times Now Summit 2022 Live:

