Times Now CVoter tracker: NDA likely to retain power despite stiff UPA fight in Assam

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 24: With the State assembly elections is around the corner, the Times Now CVoter opinion poll has gives its predictions for the mega battle. The current government, led by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is the first BJP regime in Assam since Independence.

According to the Times Now CVoter opinion poll, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) again looks set to form the government with a prediction of 69 seats while the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is close at its heels with a projected 56 seats.

The projected range of Assembly seats is 65-73 for NDA, 52-60 for the UPA and 0-4 seats for others in Assam.

On being asked will the Congress-Mahajot alliance successfully manage to consolidate the Muslim vote bank behind it, the respondents had a mixed response. While 39.7 per cent said yes, a slightly larger 41.6 per cent said no. Moreover, 18.7 per cent of the respondents were not sure of it.

On being asked about Union home minister Amit Shah's statement that each vote for AIUDF is a vote for illegal immigration and if they agreed with it, a total of 44.4 per cent of respondents said yes while 38.7 per cent of the people said no.

On being asked whether the BJP's relative silence on the CAA in Assam help it, or hurt its prospects, the citizens seemed to have made up their mind. A total of 44.6 per cent believed that the BJP's silence on this issue will increase its winning chances while 25.2 per cent said that the saffron party's silence on this issue will hurt its prospects.