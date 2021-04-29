Tight race in Bengal, but BJP has the edge says India Today-Axis My India exit poll 2021

Times Now-CVoter exit poll: DMK-Congress alliance likely to win big in Tamil Nadu; exit for AIADMK

Chennai, Apr 29: Times Now-CVoter Exit Poll has projected that the alliance of the DMK-Congress is likely to return in Tamil Nadu after a gap of 10 years. As per the exit poll released today, the incumbent AIADMK-BJP alliance is all set to exit the government in the southern state after losing the mandate in the April 6 Assembly Election.

It can be seen that the voting in Tamil Nadu was held in a single phase and results are due on May 2 when the votes will be taken up for counting.

As per the Times Now-CVoter Exit Poll, the DMK+ is expected to win 166 seats (160-172 range) compared to the 98 seats it had won in the last elections in 2016.

AIADMK+ is expected to bag just 64 seats (58-70 range) - 70 seats down from the 2016 tally of 134.

Meanwhile, the AMMK is likely to bag 1 seat while Others including Independents are expected to win just 3 seats out of the total 234 constituencies that had gone to the polls on April 6.

The DMK alliance is expected to bag 46.7 per cent of the vote share while the incumbent AIADMK+ is likely to end the election with 35.0 per cent vote share.

The ruling AIADMK, under the leadership of Chief Minister EK Palaniswami, had pinned its hopes on the government's performance over the past 10 years to come back to power for a third consecutive term.