Times Now-CNX Pre-Poll Survey: TRS set to form govt in Telangana, Mahakootami to emerge second

Hyderabad, Nov 23: The TRS is likely to form the government in Telangana and may win 70 out of the 119 seats in the upcoming assembly elections, according to Times Now-CNX Pre-Poll Survey. Telangana is set to go polls on December 7 and the majority mark needed to form the government in 60.

The Congress-TDP alliance or the 'Mahakootami' may emerge second by winning 33 seats while the BJP may get just 3 seats. The AIMIM may win seats, said the survey.

The term of the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government was supposed to get over in 2019 but, in September, KCR dissolved the assembly because of which elections are being held in on December 7.

The survey has predicted that TRS' vote share would increase by 3.25% and may get 37.55% of the total votes. All the surveys conducted so far have predicted outright win for the TRS.

Earlier this month, 75 per cent of those polled by the Political Stock Exchange (PSE) of a national media organisation said they would vote for the TRS. The PSE is stated to be an innovation in election analysis and keeps weekly track of the political pulse.

Elections for the 119 seats Telangana Assembly are scheduled to be held on December 7. The counting of results of the elections would be declared on December 11.