YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    exit polls West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 mamata banerjee

    Times Now-C-Voter exit polls 2021: TMC likely to return to power; BJP as formidable political force

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Apr 29: Minutes after the last phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 came to an end, the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to win a majority, as per the West Bengal election exit polls conducted by Times Now-C-Voter.

    mamata banerjee

    According to the Times Now-CVoter Exit Poll, it has projected that the TMC is likely to win 158 Assembly seats, which is 53 seats lesser than its 2016 tally. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the main challenger to the Banerjee-led outfit, is likely to as a potent force in the West Bengal political scenario and would become the principle opposition party.

    With 75-85 seats, BJP to return to power in Assam: India Today- Axis My India exit pollsWith 75-85 seats, BJP to return to power in Assam: India Today- Axis My India exit polls

    The BJP, which, until a few years back, had an almost negligible presence in the politically charged state, will massively increase its tally from only three seats in the 2016 polls to 115 in the Bengal 2021 election.

    The Congress-Left-Indian Secular Front alliance is likely to perform very badly and has been projected to win only 19 seats, as per the Bengal election exit polls conducted by Times Now-C-Voter.

    Republic CNX Exit Poll predicts advantage BJP in West BengalRepublic CNX Exit Poll predicts advantage BJP in West Bengal

    It can be seen that West Bengal has 294 Assembly seats.

    West Bengal election 2021: Projected range of Assembly seats

    According to the West Bengal Times Now-C-Voter exit polls, the TMC is likely to register a victory in 152-164 Assembly segments, while the resurgent BJP may win 109-121 constituencies. The Congress-Left-ISF tie-up is expected to bag anything around 14-25.

    West Bengal election: Region wise seat share of TMC, BJP

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party is likely to see a slight dip in the voting percentage as compared to the 2016 West Bengal elections. The ruling party has been projected to get 42.1 per cent of the total vote share, while the BJP is expected to get a 39.2 per cent vote share.

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021: Widow of TMC leader, who died of COVID-19, files complaint against EC West Bengal Assembly elections 2021: Widow of TMC leader, who died of COVID-19, files complaint against EC

    The Congress-Left-ISF alliance may get 15.4 per cent vote share.

    The Election Commission of India will announce the West Bengal Election Results 2021 on May 2.

    MORE exit polls NEWS

    Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 19:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X