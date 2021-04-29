Times Now-C-Voter exit polls 2021: TMC likely to return to power; BJP as formidable political force

Elections exit polls 2021: BJP likely to retain Assam, TMC to return to power in Bengal

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Apr 29: Minutes after the last phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 came to an end, the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to win a majority, as per the West Bengal election exit polls conducted by Times Now-C-Voter.

According to the Times Now-CVoter Exit Poll, it has projected that the TMC is likely to win 158 Assembly seats, which is 53 seats lesser than its 2016 tally. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the main challenger to the Banerjee-led outfit, is likely to as a potent force in the West Bengal political scenario and would become the principle opposition party.

The BJP, which, until a few years back, had an almost negligible presence in the politically charged state, will massively increase its tally from only three seats in the 2016 polls to 115 in the Bengal 2021 election.

The Congress-Left-Indian Secular Front alliance is likely to perform very badly and has been projected to win only 19 seats, as per the Bengal election exit polls conducted by Times Now-C-Voter.

It can be seen that West Bengal has 294 Assembly seats.

West Bengal election 2021: Projected range of Assembly seats

According to the West Bengal Times Now-C-Voter exit polls, the TMC is likely to register a victory in 152-164 Assembly segments, while the resurgent BJP may win 109-121 constituencies. The Congress-Left-ISF tie-up is expected to bag anything around 14-25.

West Bengal election: Region wise seat share of TMC, BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party is likely to see a slight dip in the voting percentage as compared to the 2016 West Bengal elections. The ruling party has been projected to get 42.1 per cent of the total vote share, while the BJP is expected to get a 39.2 per cent vote share.

The Congress-Left-ISF alliance may get 15.4 per cent vote share.

The Election Commission of India will announce the West Bengal Election Results 2021 on May 2.