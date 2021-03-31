'Time to fight unite against BJP': Mamata in letter to Sonia Gandhi, other opposition leaders

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 31: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written personal letters to non-BJP leaders highlighting the "assaults" by the BJP and its government on democracy and constitutional federalism of India.

    Ahead of the second phase of polls in the state, Banerjee''s letter, which was released by the TMC on Wednesday, seeks to drum up support from opposition leaders by stating how non-BJP states have suffered due to the saffron party led Centre''s actions.

    "I am writing this letter to you, and to several leaders of non-BJP parties, to convey my serious concerns over a series of assaults by the BJP and its government at the Centre on democracy and constitutional federalism in India.

    Referring to the passage of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill by the two Houses of Parliament, she said that it is an "extremely grave" development.

    "With this law, the BJP government at the Centre has snatched away practically all the powers of the democratically elected government of Delhi, and vested them in the hands of the Lt Governor, a nominee of the Centre. The Lt Governor has been made the undeclared Viceroy of Delhi, acting as a proxy for the home minister and the prime minister," she said.

    The three-page letter has been addressed to Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi, NCP''s Sharad Pawar, DMK''s MK Stalin, Samajwadi Party''s Akhilesh Yadav, RJD''s Tejashwi Yadav, Shiv Sena''s Uddhav Thackeray among others.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 17:09 [IST]
