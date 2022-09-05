Time has gone of vote bank politics over national interest: Jaishankar

By Nitesh Jha

Delhi, Sep 05: External affairs minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday hailed the foreign policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Speaking at an event in Gujarat, the EAM said, "The time has gone when we used to keep national interest aside for vote bank politics."

While talking on India-Israel relations, the EAM targeted the previous governments at the Center which denied better relations with Israel due to vote bank politics. The EAM said that Modi was the first PM who went to Israel. He added that India restrained itself from having good relations with Israel.

However, he said the time has gone of vote bank politics over national interest.

#WATCH | Due to some political reasons, we had to restrict ourselves from enhancing relations with Israel. PM Modi was 1st Indian Prime Minister who went to Israel... The time has gone when we used to keep national interest aside for vote bank politics: EAM Dr S Jaishankar(04.09) pic.twitter.com/PZS3qI19Eq — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

It is to be recalled that PM Modi visited Israel for the first time in 2017. Modi was welcomed at the airport by his then Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. After the PM visit to Isreal, the then Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu made a return visit to India in January 2018.

The reason why India's PM had not visited Israel before 2017 was the conflict between Israel-Palestine. India's sizeable Muslim population and the country's dependence on oil imports from Arab countries and Iran could be the reason.

#WATCH | I will envy the person who is the Foreign Minister in 2047, but I'll tell you one thing, to be the Foreign Minister of Narendra Modi govt is also a great strength. There are core beliefs, confidence & attitude, and the world is recognising it: EAM Dr S Jaishankar (04.09) pic.twitter.com/OlC3OEIT6w — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

The EAM also praised PM Modi's stand on foreign policy. He said, "To be the Foreign Minister of Narendra Modi govt is also a great strength. There are core beliefs, confidence & attitude, and the world is recognising it." EAM also said that he would 'envy' the Foreign Minister who takes up the position in 2047.