YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Time has come for encounter killings: Karnataka minister after BJP worker's murder

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, July 29: Amid outrage over the murder of a BJP youth wing leader, the Karnataka Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday favoured ''encounter'' killings of perpetrators of such incidents and said the State government is ready for it.

    Time has come for encounter killings: Karnataka minister after BJP workers murder

    "Without giving any opportunity, merciless action will be taken. We are ready for encounter (killings). We have already communicated to our Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the State government," Narayan, who holds the higher education, skill development, IT-BT portfolio, told reporters.

    The Minister was responding to a query on the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) district-level office-bearer Praveen Nettar's murder in his village Nettaru in Bellare near Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday when he was heading home after closing his shop.

    Karnataka to hand over BJP activist murder case to NIAKarnataka to hand over BJP activist murder case to NIA

    Narayan said, "Some instigators are testing our patience. Hence, our government and the Chief minister have given a clear message. In the coming days, we will make arrangements that the criminals should tremble to even think or dream of committing such murders."

    "Time has come for encounter (killings). Our government will take stringent action. We will not give any chance for such activities by forming special squads. We will initiate measures to save innocent people," the Minister said.

    No one should suffer the way the BJYM activist's family is suffering. Motorcycle-borne assailants hacked Nettar to death leading to tension in the district and public outrage. Police have held three suspects in connection with the case. Two of them have been identified as Mohammed Zakir and Shafiq.

    Following the outcry, Chief Minister Bommai said today that the State government has decided to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency.

    Two days after Nettar's death, another youth Mohammed Fazil was hacked to death on Thursday by unknown assailants at Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district. Investigations into the matter is on, the police said.

    Comments

    More ENCOUNTER News  

    Read more about:

    encounter karnataka murder

    Story first published: Friday, July 29, 2022, 21:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X