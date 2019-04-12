  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TikTok removes over 6 mn videos for violating community guidelines in India

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 12: TikTok, a popular short video platform, Friday said it has removed over six million videos in India that have violated its community guidelines since July last year.

    TikTok removes over 6 mn videos for violating community guidelines in India

    "This is part of TikTok's ongoing efforts to make its millions of users feel safe and comfortable within the community by empowering them with the right tools and resources," it said in a statement.

    The company has also introduced an 'age-gate' feature for its new users that will only allow users aged 13 years and above only to login and create an account on TikTok. It does not disclose data such as country-specific user numbers. This, it said, will further add to the safety mechanisms in place to ensure that underage users do not use the platform.

    "As a global community, safety has been one of TikTok’s key priorities... (These steps) reinforce our ongoing commitment to ensure that our platform remains a safe and positive space for our Indian users and we discharge our obligations under the Intermediary Guidelines of India, in a meaningful manner," TikTok Director (Global Public Policy) Helena Lersch said.

    These announcements closely follow the launch of TikTok's Safety Centre and resource pages tackling bullying activities in 10 major local languages - Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Oriya.

    Additionally, TikTok has recently added an advisory for the upcoming general elections in English and 10 major local languages on the Safety Centre page that links to the website of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More SOCIAL MEDIA News

    Read more about:

    social media video

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue