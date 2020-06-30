TikTok removed from Apple, Google Play store: A look at events that led to ban in India

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 30: India on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps, citing national security concerns, amid growing tensions between the two countries to the highest level in decades.

Within hours of being banned by the government, the most popular short video applications TikTok has been taken down from Apple App store and also Google Play store. TikTok app user can still use the app and post videos but officially the platform is now banned in the country.

TikTok is a popular app in India and has over 100 million active users. It was among the top 10 apps on Google Play store and Apple App store. Users who still have the TikTok app on their mobile phone can still be able to use it, however, the app can't be downloaded anymore. Most other Chinese apps banned in India are still available for download.

Is TikTok working, when will ban come into force in India and will it hurt China

It must be noted that if you have the app installed on your phone you will still be able to see it on Google Play store. Once you uninstall it the TikTok app will not be visible.

Responding to the ban, TikTok India said today it had been invited to meet with government stakeholders for a chance to clarify after it was blocked on Monday along with 58 apps with Chinese links.

"We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications," TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi said in a statement.

"TikTok has democratized the internet by making it available in 14 Indian languages, with hundreds of millions of users, artists, story tellers, educators and performers depending on it for their livelihood, many of whom are first time internet users," said Gandhi.

This is not the first time the app has been banned in India. The Madras High Court had ordered the government to ban TikTok app downloads back in April 2019 over allegations promoting pornography content and over privacy concerns. The ban was lifted in less than a month.

Here's is a timeline of events that led to TikTok ban in India

September 2016: TikTok is launched as Douyin in China in September 2016.

September 2017: TikTok is launched outside of China.

November 2017: China's Bytedance buys 15-second fame app Musical.ly for nearly $1 billion.

June 2018: Musical.ly reaches 100 million monthly active users, according to the company. TikTok touted 500 million monthly active users in June.

July 2018: TikTok is banned in Indonesia for 'negative content'. The order withdrawn later.

August 2018: Bytedance announces it is shuttering Musical.ly

October 2018: a 24-year-old from Chennai allegedly commits suicide following harassment by TikTok users for posting videos of himself dressed as a female.

November 2018: TikTok surpasses Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat in monthly installs for the first time.

Jan 2019: Call for ban in India as it distracts children and leads them to be sexually perverse.

April 2019: TikTok banned in India over allegations promoting pornography content. The ban was lifted in less than a month.

June 2020: TikTok banned in India amid border standoff with China.

A day later, the most popular short video applications TikTok has been taken down from Apple App store and also Google Play store.