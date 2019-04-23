  • search
    Thushar Vellappally, NDA candidate from Wayanad demands re-polling after EVM malfunction

    Wayanad, Apr 23: Thushar Vellappally, NDA candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency has demanded re-polling after an electronic voting machine (EVM) malfunctioned at a polling booth here.

    "Let me draw your kind attention to an important matter. It is reported from booth number 79 - CMS Higher Secondary School, Arappatta in Mooppanad Panchayath that the voting https://www.oneindia.com/india/thushar-vellappally-nda-candidate-from-wayanad-demands-re-polling-after-evm-malfunction-2881963.htmlmachine is damaged. A vote is not being cast even after pressing twice," a letter by Vellappally was quoted by ANI.

    "Please take necessary steps for re-polling as pressing the voting machine twice can make changes in the voting," it added.

    Phase 3 Bengal polls: Can Congress retain its 3 seats out of 5

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that there are reports of EVM malfunction in many booths in the state, and hoped that the Election Commission will take notice of it.

    The state has a total electorate of 2.61 crore people, with women (1.34 crore) outnumbering men (1.26 crore). There are 174 voters listed as belonging to the third gender. A total of 227 candidates will battle it out of which 25 are women.

    A total of 117 seats are going to polls in this phase across the country, out of which 34 fall in the the southern states of Kerala and Karnataka.

