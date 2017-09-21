Three workers die while cleaning sewer in Noida

Three labourers died while cleaning a sewer in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Thursday. The deaths may have taken place due to the inhaling toxic gases.

The mishap took place at Sector 110 in Noida.

On August 12, two sanitation workers died after inhaling toxic gases in the national capital. The mishap is said to have taken place at Aggarwal Fun City Mall in Delhi's Anand Vihar area.

A week before that, three sanitation workers died due to asphyxiation while cleaning a drain in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area. The workers were cleaning a sewer line in Lajpat Nagar near the Kabir Ram temple. They had gone inside the sewer and inhaled toxic fumes and were later found unconscious. They were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where the doctors declared that they were "brought dead".

OneIndia News