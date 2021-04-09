YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Three UP women claim they were given anti-rabies injection instead of COVID-19 vaccine

    By
    |

    Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 9: Three women were administered anti-rabies injections instead of COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh''s Shamli district, their families claimed on Friday.

    Three UP women claim they were given anti-rabies injection instead of COVID-19 vaccine

    The women, Saroj (70), Anarkali (72) and Satyavati (60), had gone to the government community health centre in Kandhla on Thursday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, they said.

    But after administering the doses, the women were handed anti-rabies vaccine slips, which led to a protest by their family members at the facility.

    Anti-Romeo squads in Bengal if BJP is voted to power Yogi AdityanathAnti-Romeo squads in Bengal if BJP is voted to power Yogi Adityanath

    Following demands for strict action against the erring medical staff, health centre in-charge Bijendra Singh said an inquiry would be conducted.

    Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, he added.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Friday, April 9, 2021, 19:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X