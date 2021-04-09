Three UP women claim they were given anti-rabies injection instead of COVID-19 vaccine

Uttar Pradesh Police team reaches Punjab's Rupnagar to take custody of Mukhtar Ansari

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 9: Three women were administered anti-rabies injections instead of COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh''s Shamli district, their families claimed on Friday.

The women, Saroj (70), Anarkali (72) and Satyavati (60), had gone to the government community health centre in Kandhla on Thursday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, they said.

But after administering the doses, the women were handed anti-rabies vaccine slips, which led to a protest by their family members at the facility.

Following demands for strict action against the erring medical staff, health centre in-charge Bijendra Singh said an inquiry would be conducted.

Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, he added.