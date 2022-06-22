Three options the Shiv Sena could take to resolve the crisis in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Jun 22: The options for the Shiv Sena seem to be very limited with Eknath Shinde leading a rebellion in Maharashtra government. The writing currently is very clear that coalition government is about to fall and Uddhav Thackeray may tender his resignation by today in the evening.

However the Shiv Sena still has a couple of options before it could call it quits. The situation for the Shiv Sena is quite tricky with Shinde holding such a large number of MLAs.

He claims the support of 46 MLAs and 37 is what is needed to dodge the Anti-Defection law. Moreover Shinde has not resigned as yet. There are three options now before the Shiv Sena and let us explore what they are.

Option 1:

The Shiv Sena's first option would be to negotiate with Shinde. His demand is that the Shiv Sena enter into an alliance with the BJP. Talks between Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Shinde are on.

Option 2:

The Shiv Sena could convince some of the Shiv Sena MLAs who are at Guwahati along with Shinde to return. This would ensure that the Anti-Defection law is implemented. If this law comes in, the Shiv Sena will have time to absorb the impact and also get time to prepare for elections.

Option 3:

Sanjay Raut had earlier today tweeted that Maharashtra is heading towards the dismissal of the Vidhan Sabha. Uddhav Thackeray can dissolve the assembly and face the elections.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 14:24 [IST]