Ammonium nitrate near Chennai to be moved out soon

Three of family shot dead in Chennai

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Nov 12: A man, his wife and son were allegedly shot dead in their residence at Elephant Gate locality here on Wednesday and senior officials are leading the probe into the crime, police said.

While local police said "three were shot dead," as per preliminary inputs, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said "a triple murder case has been reported."

The commissioner said he, along with his senior colleagues, inspected the scene of crime.

West Bengal: Five members of same family found dead at their residence; investigation continues

A dog squad has been pressed into service and experts, including finger print specialists, were on the job on the spot, he told reporters.

After an on-the-spot assessment, Aggarwal said a man Bali Chand, his wife and son Sheethal were murdered.

The focus was on 'scientific investigation' and the larger family, relatives and friends of victims were being enquired, he said.