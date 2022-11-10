YouTube
    Three down in three days: Congress loses yet another MLA to BJP in Gujarat

    New Delhi, Nov 10: Even as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is busy with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party is facing losses in the poll bound state of Gujarat with another MLA resigning. The MLA is the third leader to quit the party in two days.

    Bhavesh Katara

    Congress MLA from Jhalod in Gujarat's Dahod district Bhavesh Katara has resigned as the legislator, ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections. He is the third Congress MLA to resign in the last two days after Mohansinh Rathwa and Bhagwan Barad. Katara went to the residence of Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya on Wednesday night and submitted his resignation to her, an official statement said.

    His resignation comes at a time when the BJP is finalising candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections. Katara is likely to join the BJP on Thursday, according to news agency PTI.

    Earlier, Rathwa and Barad also joined the saffron party after resigning from the Congress party and as MLAs. Gujarat elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, and counting of votes will be held on December 8.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 11:52 [IST]
    X