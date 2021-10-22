Three-day Central Committee meeting of CPI(M) begins in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 22: The three-day Central Committee meeting of the Communist Party of India is underway on Friday. The party's policy on co-operation with congress in the forthcoming elections is likely to be at the top of its agenda.

It is reported that the politburo is divided over an alliance with Congress. A section of the party is pushing for a Left-led secular alliance with regional parties against the BJP.

On the other hand, West Bengal leaders are of the view that an alliance without the largest opposition party is impractical, sources told PTI. They have highlighted that there is a difference between the overall national situation and electoral politics in states.

In the meeting, the Central Committee is expected to discuss the matter and draft a political resolution on the issue for the Party Congress.

Also, there is a review of the performance of the party in the recent polls and take stock of the dismal show, the sources said.

The 23rd CPI(M) Party Congress will be held in Kannur, Kerala in April 2022.

