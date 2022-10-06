YouTube
    Threats to Mukesh Ambani's family: One held from Bihar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 6: Mumbai Police has apprehended a man from Bihar in connection with anonymous calls threatening to target industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, an official said on Thursday.

    Mukesh Ambani

    A police team picked up a suspect from Darbhanga district around midnight and was bringing him back here, he said.

    Life threat to Ambani family in call to Reliance Foundation hospital; Probe onLife threat to Ambani family in call to Reliance Foundation hospital; Probe on

    Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital here had received two calls on Wednesday where the unidentified caller threatened to blow up the hospital along with Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai.

    The caller also issued threats to the industrialist and his family members, officials had said.

