  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Threat of Mayawati works as MP and Rajasthan get into action to withdraw cases against Dalits

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 2: Effect of the threat of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has been clearly visible not only in Rajasthan but also in Madhya Pradesh. Within 24 hours of taking over as minister Madhya Pradesh law minister P C Sharma announced that cases against people involved in the caste violence during April 2, 2018 Bharat Bandh will be withdrawn.

    Threat of Mayawati works as MP and Rajasthan get into action to withdraw cases against Dalits

    It is not only the Madhya Pradesh government but also Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced withdrawing such cases in his state. This is to recall that recently BSP chief Mayawati warned not only the Madhya Pradesh government but also the Rajasthan government that if cases against people participating in Bharat Bandh on April 2, 2018 for caste and political enmity are not withdrawn, then the BSP will be forced to reconsider its decision of supporting these governments.

    Sharma had already said that all the political cases registered during the BJP government would be withdrawn that means every such cases lodged in the past 15 year would meet the same fate.

    Also Read | Urban naxals: How Dalits were mobilised, misled to destroy democracy

    Chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot said that cases registered against Dalits during the April Bharat Bandh will be assessed and after the assessment is done, the process of withdrawing of cases will start. However, Gehlot targeted Mayawati as well.

    He said that such message is given by the leaders to their cadre in politics. Let them do their work and the Rajasthan government will do its own work. On support given to the Congress by Mayawati, the Rajasthan CM said that she rendered support without asking for it, the government is thankful to her.

    Meanwhile, Samanya, Pichda, Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj Sanstha (SAPAKS) has expressed its anger over the decision of the Rajasthan government for such move. President of the organisation K L Shahu said that such people who were involved in violent activities, destroyed government properties and harrassed people must not be spared.

    Read more about:

    mayawati bsp threat madhya pradesh rajasthan dalits

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 11:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue