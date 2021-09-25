Threat of climate change 'looming large': PM Modi at Global Citizen Live

‘We must fulfil our duty to help Afghanistan’s people in need’: PM Modi at UNGA

New York, Sep 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the shared experience of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic has taught the people that they are "stronger and better" when they are together.

Addressing 'Global Citizen Live', PM Modi said that for two years now, humanity is battling a once in a lifetime global pandemic. Our shared experience of fighting the pandemic has taught us we are stronger & better when we are together.

"We saw glimpses of this collective spirit when our #COVID19 warriors, doctors, nurses, medical staff gave their best in fighting the pandemic. We saw this spirit in our scientists&innovators who created new vaccines in record time," he added.

"Generations will remember the manner in which human resilience prevailed over everything else." PM Modi said.

"In addition to COVID, other challenges remain. Among the most persistent of the challenges is poverty. It cannot be fought by making the poor more dependent on govts. Poverty can be fought when the poor start seeing govts as trusted partners," the prime minister said.

"Trusted partners will give them the enabling infrastructure to break the vicious circle of poverty. When power is used to empower the poor, they get the strength to fight the poverty," he added.

"Therefore, our efforts include banking the unbanked, providing social security coverage to millions, giving free and quality healthcare to 500 million Indians. It would make you happy that about 30 million houses have been built," the prime minister further said.

On the issue of climate change, PM Modi said "India is the only G20 nation that's on track with its Paris commitments. India also proud to have brought the world together under banner of Int'l Solar Alliance and coalition for disaster resilience infrastructure. We believe in development of India, for development of humankind."

"Threat of climate change is looming large before us. The world will have to accept that any change in the global environment first begins with the self. The simplest & most successful way to mitigate climate change is to lead lifestyles that are in harmony with nature," he said.

