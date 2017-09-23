Threat calls from "Dawood" to withdraw case against BJP leader, alleges Anjali Damania

Former Aam Aadmi Party leader Anjali Damania has alleged that she has been receiving threat calls from Pakistan. Damania claimed that the caller, that Truecaller identifies as 'Dawood' is threatening her to withdraw cases against BJP leader Eknath Khadse.

Last nght at 12.33,I recd a threatening call asking me to withdraw all cases against Khadse +922135871719 Truecaller shows Dawood 2 Pakistan pic.twitter.com/9GUqR2VVNt — Mrs Anjali Damania (@anjali_damania) September 23, 2017

Damania took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the call details that she received at 12.33 AM in the wee hours of Saturday. In a couple of tweets, Damania has alleged that calls from the number +922135871719 have been threatening in nature asking her to withdraw cases against Khadse. She also added that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been informed of the calls and the Joint Commissioner of crime is currently investigating the matter.

Earlier in September, Dhamania registered a complaint against Khadse and camped at the Vakola police station to get an FIR registered against the former Maharashtra minister. Dhamania alleged that he had used sexual slur against her and camped at the police station for 28 hours before the FIR was registered. She filed the complaint based on a video clipping she had received from an event in Muktainagar in Jalgaon where Khadse is said to have made obscene remarks about her. The BJP leader, however, had denied all allegations and claimed at a press conference later that he had not named anyone and there were many Khadses and Damanias and specific reference had not been made against Anjali Damania.

The allegation gains prominence since Manish Bhangale, a self-proclaimed ethical hacker from Vadodara had in 2016 alleged links between BJP leader Eknath Khadse and wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim. He was, however, arrested by the Mumbai crime branch's cyber police for allegedly forging documents to prove the link.

OneIndia News