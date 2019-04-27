Those who do not chant Vande Mataram should be sent to Pakistan: BJP MLA

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Apr 27: BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Surendra Singh on Friday stoked a controversy, saying that people who do not chant Vande Mataram have "no right to live in India" and should be sent to Pakistan.

"Chanting Vande Mataram may be an emotion. But if you are living in India then Vande Mataram is a must. It is in Sanskrit and it can be translated into Urdu too. Those who do not want to chant it by heart have no right to live in India," Surendra Singh said while speaking to media persons here.

"If it is in my hand, I would send such people to Pakistan within one week after making their passports," he said, news agency ANI reported.

BJP MLA from Ballia is known for his controversial remarks. Singh targeted UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, saying she was a dancer in Italy and Rahul Gandhi is following his father's footsteps by inducting Sapna Choudhary into the party.

Day after Haryanvi actor-dancer Sapna Choudhary joined the Congress, BJP MLA Surendra Singh told ANI that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is taking his family's tradition ahead by roping in a "dancer like his mother Sonia Gandhi".

BJP MLA's election terminated over defective nomination

"Rahul ji ki Mata ji bhi Italy mein isi peshe se thi. Jaise aapke pitaji ne Sonia ji ko apna bana liya tha, aapne bhi Sapna ko apna bana liya hai," Surendra Singh told ANI.

A few days ago, MLA Surendra Singh had targeted Mayawati, saying she does facial every day and also colours her hair, so she has no right to attack PM Modi.