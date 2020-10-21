Those who didn’t spare fodder, how will they provide jobs: Yogi takes jibe at RJD

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Oct 21: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took jibe at RJD, saying, those who did not even spare the fodder of animals, how will they provide jobs to youth.

Addressing a rally in Jamui, Yogi said, "People should ask the question, how many jobs were given by people who promised 10 lakh jobs today in 15 years? What employment will be given by those who did not even spare the fodder of silent animals?"

Adityanath forayed into battleground Bihar where he asked people to vote the NDA back to power, drawing upon PM Narendra Modi's mass appeal and the BJPs ability to walk the talk on Ayodhya, Kashmir and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

The BJP's star campaigner blazed through three assembly segments with back-to-back rallies on the first day of his campaign in the poll-bound state, commencing his speeches with roars of Vande Mataram and signing off with chants of Jai Shri Ram.

Tejashwi's promise of 10 lakh jobs has fueled an acrimonious back-and-forth in the campaign for the Bihar election that starts next week.

Nitish Kumar on Tuesday mocked Tejashwi Yadavs promise of approving 10 lakh jobs if his party came to power, and asked will money for the purpose come from the jail or will it be done through fake notes.

He highlighted dismal track record of the RJD''s past government and appealed to the people not to get "misled" by their "pralobhan" (temptation).

"These days many people are saying they will give this many jobs. But from where will they bring the money for the purpose? Will they bring it from the jail or will they do it through fake notes, Kumar wryly said, taking an oblique dig at RJD chief Lalu Prasad lodged in jail in Ranchi after conviction in fodder scam cases.

"Dont get misled by this promise of jobs. We have worked hard to bring the state on the path of development. If you give us another opportunity we will work more," he said.

The chief minister again asked as to how many jobs the RJD provided during its rule during 1990-2005. "Our government gave more than six lakh jobs in the last five years and process is on for recruitment on 60-70 thousand more jobs," he said.

"There was no road, no power...it was jungle raj, he said taking a swipe at the RJD''s rule in the state in the past. He alleged the Dalits were used by his rivals, but his government ensured respect to all.

In December 2017, Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to a total imprisonment of seven years after being convicted in the fodder scam.

He was convicted in four different cases pertaining to the fodder scam - 2 related to the Chaibasa Treasury, 1 related to the Deoghar Treasury and another related to the Dumka Treasury. The trial in the Doranda Treasury case is still ongoing.