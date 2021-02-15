Those trying to harm BJP workers in Bengal must mend ways: Ghosh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Feb 15: Those trying to harm BJP workers in West Bengal should mend their ways or face retribution, the party's state unit president Dilip Ghosh warned on Sunday.

Addressing a public meeting at Keshpur in the West Midnapore district during the BJP's Parivartan Yatra, Ghosh accused the ruling TMC of atrocities against workers of his party at different places of the state.

"There is two-three months' time before the elections and by then they (TMC workers) should start behaving like gentlemen, else they will face retribution," he said.

"Your game has ended, now we will play and you will watch from the gallery," he said, in an indirect reference to the popular "khela hobe" slogan of the TMC, meaning game on.

"There will be change and also retribution," Ghosh asserted at another rally in the district, claiming that the BJP will win the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Former state minister Rajib Banerjee, who recently switched over to the BJP from the TMC, claimed that the slogan 'khela hobe' indicate that the ruling party is trying to play a "dirty game" during the upcoming elections, which he said is against the culture of Bengal.