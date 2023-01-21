'Those telling dirty lies about me...': DCW chief Swati Maliwal reacts to ‘fake sting’ claims

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 21: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati who was allegedly molested and dragged by a drunk driver, on Saturday slammed "those who think that they will scare me" after several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have raised questions over her molestation claims, alleging that the person she accused is an Aam Aadmi Party member and her 'drama' was part of a conspiracy which has now been "exposed".

She tweeted, "Let me tell those who think that they will scare me by telling dirty lies about me. I have done many big things in this short life by tying a shroud on my head. I was attacked many times but I did not stop. With every atrocity, the fire inside me grew stronger. No one can suppress my voice. I will keep fighting as long as I am alive!"

The accused, a 47-year-old man, was arrested. After a video of the incident surfaced, several BJP leaders hit out at Maliwal, an AAP appointee.

जिनहें लगता है मेरे बारे में झूठी गंदी बातें कर मुझे डरा देंगे उनको बता दूँ। मैंने सर पे कफ़न बांध इस छोटी सी ज़िंदगी में बहुत बड़े काम किए है। मुझपे कई अटैक हुए पर मैं रुकी नही। हर अत्याचार से मेरे अंदर की आग और बढ़ी। मेरी आवाज़ कोई नही दबा सकता। जब तक ज़िंदा हूँ लड़ती रहूँगी! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 20, 2023

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi tweeted that Maliwal's "drama" has been exposed.

"@AamAadmiParty and... did a sting to defame Delhi and its police and serious questions arise on its credibility. Is cheap politics legitimate on the serious issue of women safety? she asked.

In a similar allegation, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "This is the same Harish, who was driving the car. You can guess how close this person is to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal by looking at this photo."

Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 13:49 [IST]