'Those saying Tejashwi Yadav will become RJD chief are fools': Lalu Yadav

Patna, Feb 05: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday rubbished the speculation that his son Tejashwi Yadav could take over as the next party president.

"Those who run such news reports are fools. We will get to know whatever happens," Lalu Yadav told reporters when asked if Tejashwi Yadav will be made the national president of the party.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Friday scotched rumours that her husband and Rashtriya Janata Dal founder Lalu Prasad would step or announce his retirement as the national president at a party function scheduled here next week.

"Jhootha Khabar chal raha hai" (it is a fake news) was her curt reply to queries from journalists.

Prasad, who nowadays spends most of his time in the national capital, under strict medical supervision for a number of ailments relating to his heart and kidneys, is expected to fly down for the party function.

Speculations about his giving up the top party post, which he has held since RJD was formed in the late 1990s, have been doing the rounds on account of his poor health and fears that conviction in yet another fodder scam case may land him in jail again.

A CBI court in Ranchi is expected to deliver its verdict in the Doranda Treasury case later this month.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the disgruntled elder son of Prasad, frowned upon the speculations.

"He is and will remain the national president", said the mercurial RJD MLA, who was overlooked for the job of leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

Perceived as more politically savvy of the two brothers, Tejashwi Yadav is leader of opposition in the state assembly and was the RJD's Chief Ministerial candidate in the 2020 assembly polls.

Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 12:54 [IST]