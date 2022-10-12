Those residing in Jammu for over a year eligible to vote: Details here

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 12: The Jammu administration has issued an order authorising tehsildars or revenue officials to issue a certificate of residence to people residing in the winter capital for over a year. This is aimed at facilitating the name entry in the ongoing special summary revision of the electoral rolls.

    The exercise was started in the Union Territory for registration of new voters, correction, deletion and transportation of voters who have migrated or died since the last summary revision.

    District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Avny Lavasa said in the order, " keeping in view the urgency involved in the matter and to ensure that no eligible voter is left for registration during the Special Summary Revision, 2022 in District Jammu, all Tehsildars are authorised to issue a certificate of residence after conducting necessary field verifications, to the person(s) residing in District Jammu for more than one year, for the purpose."

    "As for example, categories like homeless Indian citizens who are otherwise eligible to become electors but do not possess any documentary proof of ordinary residence, electoral registration officers shall designate an officer for field verification," the order also read.

    List of documents accepted as proof:

    • Water/Electricity/ Gas Connection for one year.
    • Aadhar Card
    • Current Passbook of Nationalized/ Scheduled Bank/ Post Office
    • Indian Passport
    • Revenue Department's Land Owning Record, including Kisan Bahi
    • Registered Rent/ Lease Deed (in case of Tenant)
    • Registered Sale Deed in case of own house
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 7:26 [IST]
    X