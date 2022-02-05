Those behind Mahatma Gandhi's assassination opened fir at me: Asaduddin Owaisi

YouTube
    Baghpat (UP), Feb 5: AIMIM national president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that lakhs of Owaisi will born if one gets killed, a remark over the recent attack on his convoy where several bullets were fired at his SUV in Uttar Pradesh.

    Those behind Mahatma Gandhis assassination opened fir at me: Asaduddin Owaisi

    The AIMIM national president also warned minorities that Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will not keep his promises once the election process is over. "I'm alerting you today that Akhilesh will cheat you again. He is giving a lollipop to minority community leaders that they will be made Rajya Sabha members, MLCs, but he will not do anything later," he said at a public meeting in Asara village in support of party candidate Anees Ahmed from Chhaprauli seat.

    Asaduddin Owaisi chief also alleged that those behind the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi were the ones who opened fire at him. "They fired bullets at me because I dared to look into the eyes of BJP and tell the truth.

    He said his party will make minority community members sit on their shoulders and polish their politics but "Akhilesh will drown them". In an attempt to highlight the power of a vote, he said that just as an elephant is tied from a chain, similarly Muslims have been tied up by political parties.

    Those who fired at me are the very people who had murdered Mahatama Gandhi. If you kill one Owaisi, lakhs of Owaisis will be born," he claimed at a public meeting in Asara village in support of party candidate Anees Ahmed from Chhaprauli seat.

    On Thursday, gunshots were fired at Owaisi's vehicle at Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning for the assembly elections. On the participation of Muslims in politics, he said, "They go to the doorsteps of others and ask for tickets, they should come to me, we will give (them) tickets."

    Meanwhile, The administration has formed five teams to probe into the matter and an illegal 9mm pistol has been recovered from one of the accused.Two people have been arrested in connection with the case.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 23:34 [IST]
    X