Thoda tho socho, corona ko roko: Listen to this rap song from the Health Ministry

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 29: While it is never a good idea to spit in public, the outbreak of the pandemic mandates that we do not spit in public.

    The coronavirus spreads easily through saliva and now the government has made it an offence to spit in public.

    In the backdrop of this, the Ministry of Health has put up a video advising against spitting.

    Coronavirus outbreak: India records another spike in number of positive cases; Death toll over 4,500

    The 1.325 minute video features a rap song and is titled, 'thoda tho socho, corona ko roko.'

    The rap is peppy and conveys the message against spitting in a good manner. It also speaks about the spread of the virus and what we can do to prevent the same.

    Watch the video here:

    Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 11:38 [IST]
