This viral video of a man wearing a ghungroo and dancing will floor you!
Everyone likes to shake a leg and when it comes to this man, he just aces the Bharatnatyam. In a viral video a man can be seen wearing a ghungroo on his feet and dancing extremely well.
The man whose video has gone viral received praise from several quarters for his dancing skills. " Good performance... Wonderful steps,and especially all steps and moves are very sharp and clear..happiness is no bonds and no limits..jismay mann ko kushi aur satisfaction miley wo karana chaiye," one user wrote on Twitter.
Sharing the video on Twitter, Susanta Nanda IFS said, this is the content for which I spend time on Twitter.
This is the content for which I spend some time on Twitter😀😀 https://t.co/63bDDTyeKz— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 25, 2021
