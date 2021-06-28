This video of video of Peacock flying leaves you mesmerised

Want to know how peafowls have sex? US expert tells truth, debunks judge’s brahmachari theory

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 28: The internet is mesmerised after watching a video of a peacock flying and landing on a tree with impeccable finesse. The video clip posted by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on twitter has garnered nearly 4,000 views within an hour.

"Nature is amazing! Birds inspire humans to fly high and bring out the true potential of life!" tweeted the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports.

Nature is amazing!

Birds inspire humans to fly high & bring out the true potential of life! pic.twitter.com/leotbxUqJH — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 28, 2021

In the video, the peacock can be seen flapping its heavy wings and flying to the topmost branch of the tree with impeccable finesse. It is indeed a beautiful sight to come across, as you don't get to see peacocks flying too often.

A peacock's tail feathers are upto 6 feet long & make up 60% of its body length. It cannot fly high though, and the maximum height it can cover is up to the lowest branch of a tree.

Take a look at how twitter reacted to the video

well said Sir, there is so much to learn from Nature and vivid creations of Nature. — Mukesh (@mkmanocha) June 28, 2021

Awesome... Elegant... Gorgeous flight of the National Bird.



Menacing... Ferocious... Strong

nos. growth of National Animal (old/tiger)



Proud... Vibrant... Transformed... Dominating India Launched !👍💐



Good wishes sir 🙏@narendramodi ji @BJP4India — 🇮🇳 SUN_JOY 🇮🇳 (@Sanjay89741853) June 28, 2021

Incredible... — Chao Hemajit Daudhai Phukan 🌿🌏 (@hemajitphukon) June 28, 2021

The peacock is brightly coloured, with a predominantly blue fan-like crest of spatula-tipped wire-like feathers and is best known for the long train made up of elongated upper-tail covert feathers which bear colourful eyespots. These stiff feathers are raised into a fan and quivered in a display during courtship. Despite the length and size of these covert feathers, peacocks are still capable of flight.