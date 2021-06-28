YouTube
    This video of video of Peacock flying leaves you mesmerised

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 28: The internet is mesmerised after watching a video of a peacock flying and landing on a tree with impeccable finesse. The video clip posted by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on twitter has garnered nearly 4,000 views within an hour.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Nature is amazing! Birds inspire humans to fly high and bring out the true potential of life!" tweeted the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports.

    In the video, the peacock can be seen flapping its heavy wings and flying to the topmost branch of the tree with impeccable finesse. It is indeed a beautiful sight to come across, as you don't get to see peacocks flying too often.

    A peacock's tail feathers are upto 6 feet long & make up 60% of its body length. It cannot fly high though, and the maximum height it can cover is up to the lowest branch of a tree.

    Take a look at how twitter reacted to the video

    The peacock is brightly coloured, with a predominantly blue fan-like crest of spatula-tipped wire-like feathers and is best known for the long train made up of elongated upper-tail covert feathers which bear colourful eyespots. These stiff feathers are raised into a fan and quivered in a display during courtship. Despite the length and size of these covert feathers, peacocks are still capable of flight.

