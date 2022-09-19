This video of a flock of sheep following a hiker will leave you in splits

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 19: Hiking is exciting especially in the mountains. Not only do you get to experience the natural scenery and animals, it also instills a sense of adventure in you. One such video has gone viral on the social media which shows hundreds of sheep following a runner in France.

A user named Eleanor School posted the video on September 18 and wrote on Instagram, " "One of the best things I've seen. Do you think they're still chasing her?" School had captured the video when she was hiking alone in France and it shows a large flock of sheep following the runner in the mountains.

"Can't stop thinking about this bewildered trail runner I encountered while hiking alone in France," the text super in the video reads.

It is hilarious to see how the sheep stops when the runner stops and speaks with Sholz. And when she resumed her run, the sheep continue to follow her. When she started against they all ran after her. She is a shepherdess now, the text super in the video also read.

Video of group dancing and twerking to 'Kala Chasma' at Haridwar temple goes viral, netizens demand action

The video has been viewed over 11.8 million times and got 6.9 lakh likes since it was shared. One user wrote "this is the craziest thing ever. I wonder how many miles they ran and if any of them have." Another user wrote, "when you accidentally steal someone's entire flock. This is so cute,"

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 19, 2022, 11:18 [IST]