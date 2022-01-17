This Tamil Nadu couple to host Hogwarts-themed virtual wedding reception in Metaverse

Viral: This Animated video released in 2020 looks exactly the sequence of PM security breach

New Delhi, Jan 17: Metaverse has been a hot topic lately, with the technology serving as the go-to place for people to have a parallel life in the virtual world.

Metaverse is a scaled and interoperable network of real-time that creates 3D virtual worlds. It can effectively be used by unlimited users.

So, how does getting married in the metaverse sound?

A couple found it to be the perfect proposition for their own wedding. Janaganandhini Ramaswamy and Dinesh SP, who both met on Insagram, will be getting married on February 6, 2022.

The wedding will take place at Sivalingapuram village in Tamil Nadu.

NDTV reported that after the wedding ceremony, the couple will switch on their laptops and enter a virtual venue. They will enter the Hogwarts-theme reception with iconic tunes from the film playing in the background.

I feel so proud and blessed that I have seen and taken advantage of many great opportunities in this world before millions of people have seen them, Beginning of something big! India’s first #metaverse marriage in Polygon blockchain collaborated with TardiVerse Metaverse startup. pic.twitter.com/jTivLSwjV4 — Dinesh Kshatriyan 💜 (@kshatriyan2811) January 11, 2022

They will live-stream their nuptials for those who could not be there in person. Guests of the virtual ceremony will attend via a computer, which required downloading software and then creating an avatar.

It will be attended by their family members and friends across the world.

Dinesh SP shared the invite video on his Twitter feed, with the caption, "I feel so proud and blessed that I have seen and taken advantage of many great opportunities in this world before millions of people have seen them, Beginning of something big! India's first #metaverse marriage in Polygon blockchain collaborated with TardiVerse Metaverse setup."

Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 16:14 [IST]