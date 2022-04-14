YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    This stunning image of Mars crater by NASA will leave you mesmerised

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 14: Netizens have been left completely stunned after NASA released an image of a Mars crater. NASA in a caption wrote, 'the Martian crater marks the spot.

    The image was captured by using High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA informed that they are looking at 0° longitude on Mars, which is the Greenwich Observatory equivalent on the Red Planet.

    This stunning image of Mars crater by NASA will leave you mesmerised

    "The map is projected here at a scale of 50 centimetres (19.7 inches) per pixel," NASAalso wrote.

    The past has got over 449,000 like and many have said that they are in awe of the image. "Looks like an alien footprint on Mars," one user said while another said, "all
    of God's creation encompasses beauty and the universe is not an exemption.""Something spectacular that leaves you speechless!!!" anotehr user wrote.

    NASA said that a large crater sis within a second rocky basin designated the Airy Crater. The Airy Crater originally defined the zero-longitude for Mars. However as scientists started capturing more detailed images of the surface, they needed a more precise marker. Hence NASA designated the smaller crater called Airy 0 as its Prime Meridian in order not to alter the existing maps.

    More NASA News  

    Read more about:

    nasa mars

    Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 14:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X