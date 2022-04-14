US astronaut returns to Earth after record-breaking mission; Russian cosmonaut says, 'on orbit we are one crew

Bus-size Asteroid 2022 GN1 heading to Earth today: Where to watch it live? Will it cause any damage?

This stunning image of Mars crater by NASA will leave you mesmerised

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 14: Netizens have been left completely stunned after NASA released an image of a Mars crater. NASA in a caption wrote, 'the Martian crater marks the spot.

The image was captured by using High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA informed that they are looking at 0° longitude on Mars, which is the Greenwich Observatory equivalent on the Red Planet.

"The map is projected here at a scale of 50 centimetres (19.7 inches) per pixel," NASAalso wrote.

The past has got over 449,000 like and many have said that they are in awe of the image. "Looks like an alien footprint on Mars," one user said while another said, "all

of God's creation encompasses beauty and the universe is not an exemption.""Something spectacular that leaves you speechless!!!" anotehr user wrote.

NASA said that a large crater sis within a second rocky basin designated the Airy Crater. The Airy Crater originally defined the zero-longitude for Mars. However as scientists started capturing more detailed images of the surface, they needed a more precise marker. Hence NASA designated the smaller crater called Airy 0 as its Prime Meridian in order not to alter the existing maps.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 14:14 [IST]