This seven-year-old is the highest paid YouTuber of 2018 who is making $22 million

Bengaluru, Dec 4: Did you know that the highest-earning YouTube star in the world is an elementary school kid who makes millions reviewing toys.

Ryan, the 7-year-old "host" of Ryan ToysReview, a popular toy-review channel on YouTube, jumped from No. 8 to No. 1 on Forbes' annual list of YouTube stars who are making the most money.

Ryan is followed on Forbes' list of the highest-paid YouTube stars by Jake Paul (who the magazine estimates made $21.5 million last year), Dude Perfect ($20 million), DanTDM ($18.5 million), Jeffree Star ($18 million), Markiplier ($17.5 million), Vanoss Gaming ($17 million), Jacksepticeye ($16 million), PewDiePie ($15.5 illion), and Logan Paul ($14.5 million).

Also Read | Forbes India Rich List 2018: Mukesh Ambani bags top slot with net worth of 47.3 billion dollars

Since the channel was set up by Ryan's parents in March 2015, Ryan Toys Review has 17 million followers and has gotten a combined 26 billion views, according to Forbes.

One can also check out his review here: