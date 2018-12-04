  • search

This seven-year-old is the highest paid YouTuber of 2018 who is making $22 million

    Bengaluru, Dec 4: Did you know that the highest-earning YouTube star in the world is an elementary school kid who makes millions reviewing toys.

    Ryan, the 7-year-old "host" of Ryan ToysReview, a popular toy-review channel on YouTube, jumped from No. 8 to No. 1 on Forbes' annual list of YouTube stars who are making the most money.

    This seven-year-old is the highest paid YouTuber of 2018 who is making $22 million
    Image Courtesy: Youtube

    Ryan is followed on Forbes' list of the highest-paid YouTube stars by Jake Paul (who the magazine estimates made $21.5 million last year), Dude Perfect ($20 million), DanTDM ($18.5 million), Jeffree Star ($18 million), Markiplier ($17.5 million), Vanoss Gaming ($17 million), Jacksepticeye ($16 million), PewDiePie ($15.5 illion), and Logan Paul ($14.5 million).

    Since the channel was set up by Ryan's parents in March 2015, Ryan Toys Review has 17 million followers and has gotten a combined 26 billion views, according to Forbes.

    One can also check out his review here:

