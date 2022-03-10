For Quick Alerts
This revolution…. says Kejriwal after AAP’s impressive Punjab show
New Delhi, Mar 10: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal met with the party's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann as thiwal e election results showed clearly that the AAP would form the government.
The AAM is leading in 90 seats while the Congress is at 18 in the 117 member Punjab assembly. Many Congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution, Kejriwal said in a tweet. He also shared a photo of him standing alongside Mann.
इस इंक़लाब के लिए पंजाब के लोगों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। pic.twitter.com/BIJqv8OnGa— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 10, 2022
Mann was selected as the AAP's CM candidate after a public phone vote which was organised by AAP. He was chosen by a majority of people from Punjab to be the party's face.
Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 13:11 [IST]