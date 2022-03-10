Yogi in UP, Dhami in Uttarakhand set to create history

Why Twitter users are drawing a comparison between Ukraine and Punjab?

This revolution…. says Kejriwal after AAP’s impressive Punjab show

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 10: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal met with the party's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann as thiwal e election results showed clearly that the AAP would form the government.

The AAM is leading in 90 seats while the Congress is at 18 in the 117 member Punjab assembly. Many Congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution, Kejriwal said in a tweet. He also shared a photo of him standing alongside Mann.

Know all about Arvind Kejriwal

Mann was selected as the AAP's CM candidate after a public phone vote which was organised by AAP. He was chosen by a majority of people from Punjab to be the party's face.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 13:11 [IST]