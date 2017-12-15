This puppy knows who will Gujarat elections

As if the predictions by exit polls were not enough, a video of a puppy predicting the outcome of Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is doing rounds in the social media.

Amit Malaviya, In-charge of BJP's national Information and Technology, has tweeted a video of puppy replying to question about who will win the Gujarat elections. In the video, the puppy was asked in Gujarati as who will in the polls. The puppy reacted only to question whether PM Modi will win and did not respond when asked whether Rahul Gandhi will win.

Nobody can take guarantee of whether this prediction could become reality or not. But one can't deny that animal oracles proved right.

It may be recalled that Paul- the octopus correctly chose the winning team in four of Germany's six Euro 2008 matches, and all seven of their matches in the 2010 World Cup-including Germany's third-place play-off win over Uruguay on 10 July. He also correctly chose Spain as the winner of the 2010 FIFA World Cup final.

Also, Nelly the Elephant had predicted 30 of 33 results correctly from the women's FIFA World Cup in 2006, the men's FIFA World Cup in 2010 and the Euro 2012.

Watch the video:

Cute little thing knows it all... pic.twitter.com/Ds67QZYGHT — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) December 15, 2017

OneIndia News