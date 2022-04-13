Want a BMW? Try working for this IT firm in Chennai

This Nagpur man maintains a mini bird sanctuary, to help birds survive the summer heat

Nagpur, Apr 13: Summer is here. Animal lovers will be busy setting up water bowls, baths, food to their loved visitors. Here is a man from Nagpur, who has gone a step ahead to help the birds beat the heat during summer.

Jayant Tandulkar has maintained a mini bird sanctuary. " Birds of various species flock to our place. They used to be worn out so we started keeping water & food for these birds with an aim to preserve them for our environment," the man said.

This initiative by the Nagpur man has received much appreciation from netizens. If you are interested, here are the tips to help birds beat the scotching heat.

Giving birds clean and fresh water for drinking is the best way to help them keep cool.

Provide reliable, nutritious food to the birds, so that they don't have to work as hard to find every meal.

Keep feeders in shady spots is an easy, simple step for keeping birds cool in summer as they eat.

There has been a rise in the number of birds and animals suffering from heat-related ailments during summers. The rapid urbanisation, depleting greenery and shrinking water bodies are taking a toll on animals and birds across the globe.