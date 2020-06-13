This medical prescription on COVID-19 treatment is FAKE

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 13: There is a prescription that is doing the rounds which speaks about the ICMR guidelines in fighting coronavirus.

The detailed prescription written on the notepad of Dr. Raj Kamal Agarwal, a Senior Consultant, who works in the Department of Anaesthesiology at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, "as per ICMR guideline, the contacts of COVID +ve cases should be put on home isolation even with mild symptoms. It is advised that everybody takes these preventative medication apart from the following SOCIAL DISTANCING, HAND HYGIENE, AND WEARING MASKS,"

While Dr. Agarwal has clearly denied any such prescription, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital too clarified that this was fake.

The fake prescription also says that one should take HCQ, 400 mg once a week. It also says that vitamin c tablets must be taken once a week. The ICMR has however issued no such guideline for HCQ tablets.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital clarified, " it has been brought to our notice that someone has circulated a fake image and forged the doctor's signature. The hospital disassociates itself from such messaged."